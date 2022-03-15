Zacks: Analysts Expect Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Azul’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.49). Azul posted earnings of ($1.78) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Azul will report full year earnings of ($2.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.48). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Azul.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.49) EPS.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Shares of AZUL stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Azul has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.18.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Azul by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Azul by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,890,000 after acquiring an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Azul by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

