Zacks: Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.45 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) will announce sales of $238.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $242.45 million and the lowest is $235.54 million. BankUnited reported sales of $226.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year sales of $988.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $972.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. BankUnited had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKU shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BankUnited has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of BKU opened at $42.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.23. BankUnited has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 20.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 4.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 5,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

