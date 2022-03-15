Zacks: Analysts Expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) to announce $1.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Citizens BancShares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.11 billion. First Citizens BancShares posted sales of $476.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will report full year sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.41 billion to $4.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Citizens BancShares.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.59 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCNCA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $881.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Citizens BancShares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $991.20.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $749.66 per share, for a total transaction of $128,941.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock worth $402,090. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,217,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,971,000 after buying an additional 57,112 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $722.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.14. First Citizens BancShares has a 12-month low of $641.30 and a 12-month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $796.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

