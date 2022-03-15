Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.86 Million

Equities analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $177.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.63 million and the lowest is $176.45 million. Kinsale Capital Group reported sales of $138.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $772.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $767.88 million to $775.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $904.20 million, with estimates ranging from $896.05 million to $912.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.37. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.67.

NASDAQ:KNSL traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.18. 421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,796. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $245.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average of $195.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.85%.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 4,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.82, for a total transaction of $924,314.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $541,938,000 after buying an additional 16,974 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,103,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,120,000 after acquiring an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 891,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,097,000 after acquiring an additional 135,735 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 619,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,145,000 after acquiring an additional 159,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 442,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

