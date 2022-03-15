Zacks: Analysts Expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.04. Luna Innovations reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, March 14th.

Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Luna Innovations.

Get Luna Innovations alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Luna Innovations from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 40,162.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 312.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Luna Innovations by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Luna Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUNA traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.59. 623,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,049. The stock has a market cap of $242.64 million, a PE ratio of -759.00 and a beta of 1.12. Luna Innovations has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.06.

About Luna Innovations (Get Rating)

Luna Innovations, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luna Innovations (LUNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luna Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luna Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.