Zacks: Analysts Expect Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocuphire Pharma.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ocuphire Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.05.

Ocuphire Pharma stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. Ocuphire Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $9.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 408.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,200 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $334,000. 27.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

