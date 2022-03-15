Zacks: Analysts Expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $56.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) to announce $56.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.49 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. Silvergate Capital reported sales of $31.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 81.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year sales of $293.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $307.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $472.99 million, with estimates ranging from $453.29 million to $486.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

NYSE SI traded down $8.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,374. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.81. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lempres acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.20 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

