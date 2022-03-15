Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) to report $1.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide posted sales of $861.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlas Air Worldwide.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $0.94. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $983,163.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 6,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $585,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,394 shares of company stock worth $3,175,790 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000.

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $3.27 on Thursday, hitting $84.21. 779,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.16. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $53.36 and a twelve month high of $97.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Atlas Air Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

