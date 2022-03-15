Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) will report $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.58 million to $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $311.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $17.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

In other news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

