Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to Post -$1.29 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) to post ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.76) and the highest is ($1.02). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.44) to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.04) to $14.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,647.99% and a negative return on equity of 61.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 124.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 14,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,759,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,121,000 after purchasing an additional 38,882 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $37.44. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $65.00.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.