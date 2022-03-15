Zacks: Brokerages Expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.09). MediaAlpha posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.11. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,612,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,338 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,388,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,882 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 249.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,126,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after acquiring an additional 803,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,798,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAX opened at $13.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $808.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 0.39. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $10.22 and a 1-year high of $66.94.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediaAlpha (MAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.