Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.03 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) will post sales of $10.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.43 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $10.45 billion. Nucor posted sales of $7.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year sales of $35.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 billion to $41.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $29.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $30.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

NUE traded down $1.77 on Friday, hitting $130.28. 18,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,638. Nucor has a twelve month low of $66.92 and a twelve month high of $140.25. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.86.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total transaction of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor during the third quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 312.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

