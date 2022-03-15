Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.57 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.70. PACCAR posted earnings per share of $1.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $8.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 7.87%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.54.

In related news, VP Jack K. Levier sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $810,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison J. Carnwath sold 29,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $2,693,236.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,930 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,589. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in PACCAR by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,503,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,496,000 after buying an additional 101,274 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,645,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,787,000 after buying an additional 43,396 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,568,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,406,000 after buying an additional 176,010 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth about $287,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.16. 2,121,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,923,001. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $99.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

