Zacks Investment Research Lowers Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) to Hold

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $193.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Acuity Brands’ shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. Despite global supply chain woes and unpredictable market conditions, higher sales from its ABL segment along with price increases, and product and productivity improvements drove the first-quarter fiscal 2022 results. A diversified portfolio of innovative lighting control solutions and energy-efficient luminaries are driving Acuity Brands’ sales. Although fiscal first quarter gross margins contracted 30 basis points (bps) owing to higher material, labor and freight costs, adjusted operating margin was up 120 bps, thanks to successful leverage of fixed costs. That said, earnings estimates for fiscal 2022 have remained stable over the past two months.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AYI. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.37.

NYSE:AYI traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.30. 909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,971. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.61. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $224.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.24 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,889,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $4,657,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

