Zacks Investment Research Lowers Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.47.

Squarespace stock opened at $25.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.93. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SQSP. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 133.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 30,097 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,342,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,398,000. Noked Israel Ltd lifted its position in Squarespace by 34.6% during the third quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 703,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,175,000 after acquiring an additional 180,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. 38.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

