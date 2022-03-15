Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aemetis, Inc. is an advanced fuels and renewable chemicals company. It produces renewable chemicals and fuels using patented microbes and processes. Aemetis owns and operates an ethanol animal feed plant in California to produce D5 Advanced Biofuels using the sorghum/biogas/CHP pathway. The Company also built, owns, and operates a renewable chemicals and advanced fuels production facility on the East Coast of India producing high quality, distilled biodiesel and refined glycerin for customers in Europe and Asia. Aemetis, Inc. is headquartered in Cupertino, California. “

Get Aemetis alerts:

NASDAQ AMTX opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $385.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of -0.20. Aemetis has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.47.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.23. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aemetis will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,347 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,918,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,070,000 after acquiring an additional 507,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,399 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,713,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,736 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 530,955 shares during the period. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aemetis (AMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.