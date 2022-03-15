Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $27.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CIRCOR International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $23.56 on Monday. CIRCOR International has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $477.28 million, a P/E ratio of -13.39 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

