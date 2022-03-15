Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) to “Buy”

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Duckhorn Portfolio is the premier producer of wines principally in North America. The company’s portfolio includes Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Paraduxx, Goldeneye, Migration, Canvasback, Calera and Kosta Browne. The Duckhorn Portfolio is based in Saint Helena, United States. “

NAPA has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52-week low of $16.16 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 191,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

