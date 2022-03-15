Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $348,990.00 in Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $348,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 14th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.65, for a total transaction of $346,950.00.

On Thursday, February 10th, John Geschke sold 4,800 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.34, for a total transaction of $548,832.00.

ZEN stock opened at $110.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.90 and a fifty-two week high of $155.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.25 and a beta of 1.00.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 16.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 15.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 382.9% during the third quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 11,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 9.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Cowen downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zendesk in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.30.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

