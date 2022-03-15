ZENZO (ZNZ) Reaches One Day Volume of $480.00

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 15th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a total market cap of $344,014.13 and $480.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.33 or 0.00174182 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00025858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00021342 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.81 or 0.00400512 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

