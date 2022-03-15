Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Receives $142.23 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.23.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
ZBH traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.07. 23,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.54. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $108.47 and a 1-year high of $180.36.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.3% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Zimmer Biomet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.
