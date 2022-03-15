Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.76.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. MKM Partners cut shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.86 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.73. 678,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,083,863. Zynga has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $11.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zynga during the fourth quarter valued at $60,517,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 26,343,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,229,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

