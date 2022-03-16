-$0.10 EPS Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEOGet Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.83.

Shares of ABEO stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 75,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,910. The stock has a market cap of $28.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.65. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABEO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 876.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,127,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,578 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $849,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 4,299.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,177,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 1,166,274.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,854,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 1,854,377 shares during the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

