$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) to report $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for AZEK’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.29. AZEK posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Vanwinter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $904,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,065 shares of company stock worth $946,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AZEK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in AZEK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after acquiring an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in AZEK by 20.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,292,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,306. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AZEK has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.92.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

