-$0.79 Earnings Per Share Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.47). The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.29) to ($5.93). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

NASDAQ CRXT opened at $0.65 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

