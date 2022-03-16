$0.82 EPS Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. Capri posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.97 to $6.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $6.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. Capri’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capri from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Capri by 6.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Capri by 2.7% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Capri by 0.4% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Capri has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $72.37.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

