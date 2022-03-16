$0.96 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 42.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,503,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,277,000 after purchasing an additional 296,754 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after acquiring an additional 236,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,938,000 after acquiring an additional 779,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $45.39 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12-month low of $39.85 and a 12-month high of $52.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

