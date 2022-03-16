$1.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Materion reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.87 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $397.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.03 million. Materion had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MTRN shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total transaction of $150,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTRN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Materion by 1,870.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Materion in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Materion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTRN stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.39. 648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,236. Materion has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 3.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

