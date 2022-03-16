$1.19 EPS Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. Bancolombia posted earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bancolombia.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bancolombia from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,970. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. Bancolombia has a 1-year low of $27.64 and a 1-year high of $39.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bancolombia by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

