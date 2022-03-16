$1.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.28 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.27 billion. Hologic posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hologic.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.97. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.78.

In related news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $155,014.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $189,247,000. Bradley Mark J. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 31,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.67. 20,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,984. Hologic has a 52-week low of $60.10 and a 52-week high of $81.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

About Hologic (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.