$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Two analysts have made estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year sales of $6.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.28 billion to $7.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Workday.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 431,467 shares of company stock worth $110,241,637. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.42. 2,180,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,525,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.45. Workday has a 1 year low of $205.90 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,214.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Workday (WDAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.