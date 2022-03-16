$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) to report $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Alaska Air Group posted sales of $797.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 107%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full year sales of $9.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 135.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALK shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

ALK traded up $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,706,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,191,601. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.51. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.81.

In other Alaska Air Group news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,881,000. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 32,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,985,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

