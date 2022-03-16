1,161 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Purchased by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Narwhal Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 99,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 100,937 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $215.75. 73,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,252,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.54 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.24.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

