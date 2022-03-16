12,000 Shares in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Bought by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. 13.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 100,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $200,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. The stock had a trading volume of 109,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,687,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $897.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.14. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $3.72.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.06 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 234.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $2.30 to $2.20 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.

SmileDirectClub Profile (Get Rating)

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.