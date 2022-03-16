$133.22 Million in Sales Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $133.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $137.01 million. Tivity Health posted sales of $108.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year sales of $557.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.32 million to $565.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $616.70 million, with estimates ranging from $596.01 million to $636.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTY shares. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 9.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Tivity Health by 59.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TVTY stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.29. 8,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,846. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.26.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

