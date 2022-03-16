1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Down 28.8% in February

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the February 13th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

BCOW stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3,176.97 and a beta of 0.67. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,257.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary PyraMax Bank. It primarily offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded on January 8, 2019 and is headquartered in Greenfield, WI.

