1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.53

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 85870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
1Life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)
1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.