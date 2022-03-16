1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.53

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.53 and last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 85870 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.37.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ONEM shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 1.67.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 214.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 17,791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $324,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

