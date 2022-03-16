21,704 Shares in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Key Financial Inc owned 0.09% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 203,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 89,567 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,412,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period.

Shares of BUFR stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.31.

