21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.33. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 84,458 shares.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.
About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)
VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 21Vianet Group (VNET)
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.