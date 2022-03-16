21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Shares Gap Down to $4.76

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.76, but opened at $4.33. 21Vianet Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 84,458 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. HSBC upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $556.47 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $12.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 21Vianet Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

About 21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET)

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.