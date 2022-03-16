22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on XXII. Dawson James raised their price target on shares of 22nd Century Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on 22nd Century Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Shares of XXII traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,650. The company has a market cap of $332.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. 22nd Century Group has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 38.82% and a negative net margin of 105.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that 22nd Century Group will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in 22nd Century Group by 470.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,505,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,970,000 after buying an additional 1,241,613 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3,188.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,459,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,689 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 623.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 330,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

22nd Century Group, Inc is a biotechnology company, which develops disruptive plant-based solutions for life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It focuses on technologies that alter the level of nicotine in tobacco plants and level of cannabinoids in hemp or cannabis plants through genetic engineering, gene-editing, and modern plant breeding techniques.

