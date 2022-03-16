$309.28 Million in Sales Expected for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) will report $309.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Camden Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $312.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $306.30 million. Camden Property Trust reported sales of $267.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Camden Property Trust.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPTGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 7.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $5,987,018.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total value of $145,474.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 170,551 shares of company stock valued at $29,889,141. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,319. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $106.68 and a 1-year high of $180.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 113.70%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

Earnings History and Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

