3,502 Shares in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 13,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,607. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.31. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.