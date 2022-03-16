37,977 Shares in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 32.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,833,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 266,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 214,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

ACCO stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.31. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $9.77. The firm has a market cap of $791.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $570.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other ACCO Brands news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 49,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $427,721.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,793. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACCO Brands (Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.