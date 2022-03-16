3,876 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Purchased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 132.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AZN opened at $61.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.18 billion, a PE ratio of 438.39, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $48.26 and a 52 week high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AZN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

