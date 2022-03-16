$4.37 Billion in Sales Expected for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) will post sales of $4.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. DISH Network reported sales of $4.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full year sales of $17.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.21 billion to $17.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DISH shares. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after acquiring an additional 286,601 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,557,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,446,000 after acquiring an additional 71,510 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after acquiring an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after acquiring an additional 68,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,902,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,617,000 after acquiring an additional 437,611 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH remained flat at $$29.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,816. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

