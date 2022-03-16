485 Shares in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 7,191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,581,000 after purchasing an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in STERIS by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $180,594,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in STERIS by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,581,000 after purchasing an additional 286,093 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in STERIS by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,525,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $311,602,000 after purchasing an additional 137,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in STERIS by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,288,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $876,113,000 after purchasing an additional 134,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $604,786.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total value of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $8,247,469 in the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STERIS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Shares of STE stock opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 76.90 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $184.68 and a 52-week high of $248.29.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 6.57%. STERIS’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

