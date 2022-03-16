$5.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $5.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 to $6.13. Steel Dynamics posted earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 151%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $13.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $20.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $7.39. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,425,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,789,000 after purchasing an additional 67,683 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,907,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,579,000 after acquiring an additional 310,252 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 216,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $73.11 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.63%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

