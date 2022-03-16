$5.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will report $5.62 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.60 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avnet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Shares of Avnet stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,860. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $45.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

In other news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Avnet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Avnet by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Avnet by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

