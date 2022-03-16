$500.68 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) will report $500.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.70 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $493.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.41 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Chirag K. Patel acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,491,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 43,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 244,030 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.97. The company had a trading volume of 501,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,217. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

