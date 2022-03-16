611 Shares in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Acquired by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 19,733.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DNLI opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.84. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $43.60.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. Analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.88.

In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.72, for a total value of $329,527.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 10,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total value of $487,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,160 shares of company stock worth $2,794,897. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

